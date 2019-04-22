(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc plans to cut bonuses to investment bankers as the division underperforms, the Financial Times reported.

Banker bonuses for the first quarter may decline by double digits from a year earlier, the newspaper reported, citing people it didn’t identify who were briefed on the plans. The payments will be more closely tied to performance as the London-based bank seeks to cut costs, the Financial Times said.

The move is part of efforts to oppose activist investor Edward Bramson before the bank’s upcoming annual meeting, the newspaper reported.

