(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s UK unit must hand over about $54 million it suspects has links to crime or money laundering to the National Crime Agency, a London court ruled.

The Friday decision came after the NCA’s request to recover the money. Barclays agreed with the agency’s proposed plan for transfer of the money, that also allows bank account holders and fraud victims to submit claims for the money until March 2025.

The case will set a precedent for transfer of dirty money that lenders flag and keep in a dedicated account to ring fence it from customers, a lawyer for the NCA said.

Barclays approached the NCA seeking a solution for the money from about 34,000 flagged transactions made up until March 2019 Andrew Sutcliffe, the lawyer for the agency, said.

