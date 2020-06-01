(Bloomberg) --

Barclays Plc will begin returning about 700 staff to offices in the U.K., U.S. and India starting next month.

The London-based bank told staff in a memo Monday that the rest of its employees will work from home at least until the end of September, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The employees who will go back to the office over the summer will be mostly traders and others who can’t work from home, and they comprise less than 1% of global headcount, the people said. A spokesman at Barclays declined to comment.

Banks are crafting their plans to safely return employees to office towers that were mostly emptied in March, when the deadly coronavirus pandemic spread across Western nations and lockdowns prompted staff to work from home. From this week, Citigroup Inc. is bringing back a portion of its staff to its London office in Canary Wharf, Bloomberg has reported.

