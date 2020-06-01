(Bloomberg) --

Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners LLP got a boost in its fight with Barclays Plc after a London judge ruled that the bank must turn over around 1,500 documents on the eve of the $2 billion trial.

Barclays can no longer withhold attorney discussions over the bank’s attempt to prise emergency funding from Qatar at the height of the financial crisis, Judge David Waksman said Monday. The ruling came just a week before the start of a trial that’s set to reconsider the bank’s attempts to avoid a U.K. government bailout.

Staveley claims that Barclays cheated her out of profits she should have earned by bringing investors into the deals. The civil case was delayed for years while criminal trials against former Barclays executives Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath worked through the courts. A jury unanimously acquitted the men of fraud in February.

PCP’s attorney said earlier at the hearing that Barclays’ defense in part relies upon the banks’ lawyers signing off on the fundraising agreements. Jenkins, who is set to testify next month, said in a court filing that “he took comfort from” legal advice as he struck advisory agreements with the Qataris.

Barclays resisted providing the documents, saying that the request was unneccesarily burdensome and in any event would provide no benefit to PCP.

