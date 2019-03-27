(Bloomberg) -- In an unexpected departure, Barclays Plc’s Tim Throsby is out after only two years as Jes Staley took personal control of the lender’s investment bank.

As part of a shakeup of the lender’s wholesale banking business, Throsby, head of the Barclays International division, “has decided to leave the company,” the London-based lender said in a statement Wednesday, which gave little detail on the reason behind the exit. Staley, the bank’s chief executive officer, will also become interim chief of Barclays Bank Plc, the legal entity housing businesses outside British consumer banking.

The investment bank’s return “not yet where we need it to be,” Staley said in the statement. He called the move a “delayering” that would bring “oversight and accountability for the performance of the Corporate and Investment Bank much closer to me."

The departure of Throsby, one of the executives Staley brought in from former employer JPMorgan Chase & Co., follows a year-long campaign by activist shareholder Edward Bramson to shrink the investment bank. The move also comes ahead of the installation of new chairman Nigel Higgins, who takes over from John McFarlane in May.

Throsby declined to comment when called by Bloomberg News.

Joe McGrath will be the investment bank’s head of global banking, which will include advisory, debt capital markets and equity capital markets. Stephen Dainton, currently global head of equities, will act as interim global head of markets, the bank said. Alistair Currie will be head of corporate banking. All three will report to Staley starting from April.

The CIB has reported a lower return on equity than other units, though its trading results outpaced many European rivals in 2018. However, as Throsby vowed to reignite the unit’s “commercial zeal,” it took on more risks as well. Last year, internal models failed to predict a series of trading losses at its investment bank.

Throsby’s exit also comes as the external environment for securities firms in Europe shows few signs of improvement after a torrid fourth quarter. A week ago, UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti described conditions as the toughest in years and said the bank would slow hiring and deepen cost cuts.

Among other changes, Ashok Vaswani, currently CEO of Barclays U.K., will take on a newly created role as global head of consumer banking and payments. Matt Hammerstein, currently head of retail lending, will be appointed as the new U.K. CEO.

To contact the reporters on this story: Stefania Spezzati in London at sspezzati@bloomberg.net;Harry Wilson in London at hwilson57@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Keith Campbell

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.