(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s traders delivered a surprise jump in revenue for their unit during a volatile first quarter, helping offset a quieter period for the bank’s dealmakers and a charge for accidentally overselling U.S. securities.

Revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodities trading soared 37% to 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion), defying expectations of a decline. The results come after the biggest New York firms and European rivals including Deutsche Bank AG managed to maintain or grow revenues from FICC trading in the first three months of the year. Equities income also rose 13%.

Overall revenue for the corporate and investment bank increased about 10% to 3.9 billion pounds, with investment banking fees falling 25%, less than expected, as dealmaking slowed in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

“Our income growth was driven partly by global markets, which has been helping clients navigate ongoing market volatility caused by geopolitical and economic challenges including the devastating war in Ukraine, and by the impact of higher interest rates in the U.S. and U.K.,” said Barclays Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan.

Group pretax profit fell 7% to 2.2 billion pounds, beating estimates. Impairments for doubtful loans were also smaller than expected due to “a benign credit environment,” though Venkatakrishnan flagged that many customers “are facing far harder conditions this year as a result of inflation, supply chain issues and higher energy costs.”

The bank said its expenses this year would now be 15 billion pounds, following a charge of 523 million pounds this quarter for mistakenly issuing more structured notes and exchange traded notes than it had registered for sale. A share buyback, which was delayed in March after the error came to light, will be restarted “as soon as practicable” once Barclays resolves its filing requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it said.

“Barclays believes that it is prudent to delay the commencement of the buyback programme until those discussions have been concluded,” said Anna Cross, who recently took over as group finance director.

