The London-based bank’s securities division reported a 23% jump in foreign-exchange, rates and credit trading income in the third quarter, helping the company beat earnings estimates. Equity trading jumped 40%. Barclays also posted lower-than-expected impairments from the virus crisis.

Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said the bank was weathering the crisis, “with strong income performance in our corporate and investment bank more than offsetting headwinds in our consumer businesses.”

Total trading income jumped 29%, surpassing the 21% average at its Wall Street peers. Staley has championed the trading business in the face of criticism and the move has paid off during the pandemic, with historic volatility generating some of the best quarters ever for securities firms.

Barclays’ domestic British bank also benefited from a pickup in mortgage demand, swinging back to profit. The bank repeated that it would provide a year-end update on its plans for resuming dividends after regulators forced banks to suspend them early in the crisis. “The board recognizes the importance of capital returns to shareholders,” Barclays said.

The lender took a 608-million-pound charge to anticipate bad loans from the crisis. Analysts had expected a 1-billion-pound charge in the quarter. It’s likely that impairments will fall in 2021, Barclays said.

Staley has long argued that the corporate and investment bank provides a hedge during a time of crisis, and recently promoted two lieutenants to execute his vision. The division is now led by C.S. Venkatakrishnan and Paul Compton, putting them in the spotlight amid speculation about Staley’s eventual successor.

