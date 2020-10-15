(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s new trading chief sees a major difference between banks’ response to this year’s turmoil and the last global crisis: There was no doubt when the party ended.

“The music stopped -- and the dancing stopped,” C.S. Venkatakrishnan said Thursday at a virtual conference hosted by the Institute of International Finance. “The institutions who might have taken six to eight to 12 months to recognize that they were in a crisis recognized that instantly.”

The appearance offered investors a closer look at Venkatakrishnan, who was named the British bank’s head of markets last month. The new role will give the banker known as Venkat oversight of the firm’s biggest revenue source and put him in the spotlight at a time when analysts and investors are speculating about who will be Jes Staley’s successor in the top job.

Venkatakrishnan has served as Barclays’ chief risk officer since 2016, when he was recruited by Staley from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York. The India-born banker spent about two decades at JPMorgan and worked with Staley there.

His assessment of the crisis contrast evoked one of the most infamous comments of the credit crunch, when then-Citigroup Inc. CEO Charles Prince said in July 2007 that “as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance; we’re still dancing.”

“If you look at the last crisis, it was almost every bank for itself,” Venkatakrishnan said Thursday. Unlike in 2008, when banks were under-capitalized, “this time banks could take a more reasoned judgment. To your normal credit risk management approach, you had to inject, perhaps much more than you normally might, a sense of sympathy and humanity for what was a medical crisis affecting all of us.”

While Barclays and other global bank stocks have slumped this year on a gloomy outlook for post-pandemic loan losses and historically low interest rates, the crisis hasn’t threatened banks’ capital levels or the financial system as a whole. Lenders have been urging their regulators to let them pay dividends again.

Still, some models for stressed scenarios “will go back to the drawing board” after the crisis, as efforts like the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program and U.K. furloughs “put the model in trouble” with unemployment accompanied by surprisingly resilient disposable incomes, he said. He quipped that the best thing he could say about the new IFRS 9 accounting standards was that it was “very forward-looking, almost dogmatically so,” to laughter.

“Casablanca” Rule

Venkatakrishnan also said new financial-technology competitors may have to return to more traditional metrics from “new-age variables” once the crisis is done. He said his “‘Casablanca’ rule of risk management,” taken from a song in the classic film, is that “the fundamental things apply, as time goes by.”

A reshuffle by Staley earlier this month put Venkatakrishnan and banking chief Paul Compton in line as likely internal contenders to become the British bank’s next chief executive officer. The pair, who will together lead the investment bank, are charged with executing Staley’s vision of sustaining a securities firm that can compete with Wall Street while keeping costs under control.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.