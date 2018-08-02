(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc chief Jes Staley’s efforts to fend off an activist investor and pursue his own strategy were bolstered by earnings at its investment bank, which beat market expectations.

Second-quarter trading revenue at the London-based bank grew 11 percent to 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), more than the average 9.5 percent pace achieved by U.S. banks in the quarter, according to a statement Thursday. That also surpassed the 3 percent average estimate from three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Staley has increased spending and hiked risk-taking in a bid to turn around the struggling investment bank, a task that is the centerpiece of his strategy. Yet revenue at the lender had sputtered since he took the helm in 2015, adding to pressure from regulatory probes and activist investor Edward Bramson, who reportedly wants to alter the bank’s plans. Barclays said it remains on track to meet its return on equity targets for 2019 and 2020.

“This first-half performance shows a bank beginning to demonstrate its true potential and value,” Staley said in the statement. “It was the first quarter for some time with no significant litigation or conduct charges, restructuring costs, or other exceptional expenses which hit our profitability.”

The bank repeated its intention to pay a 6.5 pence dividend for 2018. Second-quarter net operating income was 5.29 billion pounds, above the 4.77-billion-pound average estimate from analysts provided by the company.

Sherborne Stake

The bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio, a ratio of financial strength, was 13 percent, down from 13.3 percent at the end of 2017, due to conduct and litigation charges in the first quarter and higher risk-weighted assets.

It was an eventful quarter for Staley. In May, U.K. regulators fined him more than 600,000 pounds and reprimanded him for his attempts to unmask a whistle-blower. Yet they stopped short of the more serious charge that he acted with a lack of integrity, which would likely have cost him his job. The bank began the process of seeking a replacement for Chairman John McFarlane, who hired the CEO and backed him throughout the debacle.

Sherborne, the firm controlled by Bramson, holds about a 5 percent stake in the bank. The activist reportedly wants cuts at the investment bank, in contrast to the strategy outlined by Staley and his deputies.

