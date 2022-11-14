(Bloomberg) -- Varde Partners-backed Mercury Financial, a financial-technology company focused on providing credit to “near-prime” borrowers, hired former Barclays Plc executive Jason Whiting as chief financial officer.

Whiting was most recently Barclays’s head of strategy for the Americas, and before that spent more than two decades in investment banking at both Barclays and Lehman Brothers, where he held roles including head of banks and specialty finance. He starts at Mercury in December and succeeds Steve Carp, who will take on a senior strategic planning role.

“Bringing Jason on board will set us up for the next stage of our corporate development,” James Peterson, chief executive officer at Wilmington, Delaware-based Mercury Financial, said in a statement.

Founded in 2013, Mercury -- formerly known as CreditShop -- is focused on financial inclusion and said it provides its customers more than $4.7 billion in credit lines.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.