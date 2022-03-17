(Bloomberg) -- Baring Private Equity Asia is set to shelve a sale of its Chinese packaging firm HCP amid valuation concerns, people familiar with the matter said, in what would mark a second failed attempt to sell the business in the last two years.

The Hong Kong-based buyout firm is likely to postpone a sale of HCP until it can get a higher valuation, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Final bids from investors including Carlyle Group Inc. were below the $1.5 billion that BPEA was originally seeking for the Shanghai-based company, the people said.

Considerations are still ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said. The private equity firm could still decide to sell HCP at a later stage, the people said. Representatives for Carlyle and BPEA declined to comment.

Buyout firms including Carlyle, Primavera Capital, PAG and DCP Capital were among shortlisted bidders to buy HCP, Bloomberg News reported in December. A previous attempt to sell the business was halted back in 2020 amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the people said.

Founded in 1960, HCP designs, develops and makes packaging containers for the cosmetics and toiletries industries. It has about 10 manufacturing locations in Asia, North America and Europe, and serves more than 250 customer brands, according to its website.

BPEA bought HCP from rival buyout firm TPG Capital in 2016 for an undisclosed amount. HCP has expanded in part by acquiring SIMP the same year, Germany’s Rusi Cosmetic the following year and Hetian Packaging Co. in 2020.

EQT AB has agreed to acquire BPEA in a $7.5 billion cash and stock deal, the Swedish investment firm announced Wednesday. The transaction is the biggest takeover of a private equity firm by another in the sector.

