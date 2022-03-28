(Bloomberg) -- Citiustech, a health-care technology firm, has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The portfolio company of buyout firm Baring Private Equity Asia is working with financial advisers as it explores a listing in New York as early as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

BPEA is also gauging interest in Citiustech from potential buyers, the people said. A sale may be preferable if the IPO plans are derailed by market volatility, one of the people said. Citiustech could be valued at more than $2 billion in any deal, the person said.

Considerations are ongoing and BPEA could still decide to retain the asset for longer, the people said. A representative for BPEA declined to comment.

The Hong Kong-based buyout firm had considered listing the business via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Bloomberg News has reported.

Citiustech provides technology services and solutions to medical tech companies, providers, payers and life sciences organizations, according to its website. The company has offices in India, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., United Arab Emirates and Singapore. In 2019, BPEA bought a majority stake in the firm from General Atlantic for about $750 million.

EQT AB agreed this month to buy BPEA for 6.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in the biggest-ever takeover of a private equity firm by a rival.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.