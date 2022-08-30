Barkin Says Fed Will ‘Do What It Takes’ to Curb Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin vowed the US central bank would not flinch in its efforts to cool prices but cautioned it might not be a smooth process.

“We’re committed to returning inflation to our 2% target and we’ll do what it takes to get there,” Barkin said Tuesday. “I’d expect inflation to bounce around on the way back to our target,” he told the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce in Huntington, West Virginia.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have put investors on notice of their determination to keep raising interest rates until inflation cools.

He declared in a speech Friday at the Fed’s annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that bringing price pressures down toward their 2% target was their “overarching focus” and they would not blink even though that will likely cause pain for US households and businesses.

Recession Risk

“A recession is obviously a risk in the process,” of cooling inflation, Barkin said, who does not vote on policy this year. “It doesn’t have to be like a 2008 recession, it doesn’t have to be calamitous.”

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is running at more than three times that level at 6.3% in the 12 months through July, near the fastest pace in 40 years. Barkin said that monetary policy acts with a lag, “so I don’t expect inflation to come down immediately,”

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points at its last two meetings and Powell has said that another unusually large increase of this size could be on the table when they meet Sept. 20-21, with the decision between that or a smaller half-point move depending on the “totality” of the incoming data since they gathered in late July.

Barkin said there were two risks facing the US economy if the Fed fails to act: demand will stay too high and the public will lose confidence in the Fed’s inflation-fighting credibility.

“The Fed’s responsibility is to act to reduce inflation,” he said. “And we are.”

(Updates with more Barkin comments from fifth paragraph.)

