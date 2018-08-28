Barnes & Noble Is Sued by Former CEO for Breach of Contract

(Bloomberg) -- Barnes & Noble Inc. was sued for breach of contract and defamation by former Chief Executive Officer Demos Parneros, who was suddenly terminated last month by the book retailer after only 14 months on the job.

