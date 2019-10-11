(Bloomberg) -- British and European negotiators will seek to capitalize on the brighter mood surrounding Brexit talks after the leaders of the U.K. and Ireland said they could see a pathway to a potential deal.

Following weeks of gloom and an increasingly acrimonious atmosphere between the two sides, a meeting between U.K. Premier Boris Johnson and Irish leader Leo Varadkar on Thursday opened the door to a potential resumption of formal talks. Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier are meeting in Brussels to plot a way forward.

If negotiators enter the so-called “tunnel,” a process in which the two sides discuss drafts of legal text in secret, it will be the first time line-by-line negotiations have taken place since Johnson became prime minister.

Key developments:

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay arrives for talks with EU negotiator Michel Barnier at the European Commission in Brussels

EU diplomats due to be briefed on progress later

British Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson says negotiations will resume

U.K. Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith suggests potential concessions

Speculation in media that Johnson offered Varadkar concessions on customs arrangements for Northern Ireland

Barclay and Barnier Meet in Brussels (8:30 a.m.)

U.K. Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay has arrived at the European Commission in Brussels for talks with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier. The two will explore where things stand after Thursday’s meeting between the prime ministers of the U.K. and Ireland and discuss whether to restart more intensive talks.

There’s no scheduled time for the meeting to end but Barnier is due to address EU ambassadors at 12:30 p.m. Brussels time.

