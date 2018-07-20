(Bloomberg) -- European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the U.K. outline of their future relationship offers a basis for discussion in some areas, while raising questions in others.

“The white paper has raised three serious issues,” Barnier told reporters in Brussels Friday. “We need to see if they are compatible with the principles set out by the 27 European government heads of state.”

Negotiations over the U.K.’s withdrawal from the bloc have practically ground to a halt with agreement over how to prevent a hard Irish border proving elusive just three months before the self-imposed October deadline.

The EU has insisted that the U.K. government sign up to a workable plan to avoid needing to police the border to control the flow of goods before it will grant the 21-month transition period that businesses crave once Britain leaves the bloc next March.

‘Intense Debate’

Barnier spoke after a meeting of European affairs ministers from the 27 nations that will remain in the EU who had gathered to discuss progress in the negotiations. While they didn’t outright reject the U.K.’s “white paper” vision for post-Brext ties, they made clear that they find it unacceptable in many ways.

“This white paper is a result of intense internal debate in the U.K. that was necessary and we’ve all seen this debate in the U.K. is not over yet,” said Barnier. “There are several elements in white paper that open the way to a constructive discussion.”

He cited the U.K. focus on a trade agreement, its commitment to a level playing field and the willingness to continue cooperating on security. Still, he questioned whether the British proposal is compatible with the EU need to maintain the integrity of its single market.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Theresa May used a trip to Belfast to say the notion of a border between Northern Ireland and Ireland was “almost inconceivable.” Any form of infrastructure at the border is an “alien concept,’ she said.

German Europe Minister Michael Roth told reporters before the Brussels meeting that “we all hope that this difficult project can come to a halfway decent conclusion but we all have to realize that it will be difficult for the U.K. and for the EU.”

