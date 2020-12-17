(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said trade talks with the U.K. have made good progress, but warned that “last stumbling blocks remain.”

He tweeted as the negotiators head for a final battle over fishing rights, with officials cautiously predicting a deal within days.

The pound advanced against the dollar amid optimism that the focus on fish is a sign the two sides have largely settled their differences over the other major obstacle to an accord: the level competitive playing field for business.

Key Developments:

EU’s Michel Barnier sees good progress in the talks

U.K.’s Michael Gove says negotiators are working day and night

Nissan picks Japan over Sunderland amid Brexit concerns

(All times are U.K.)

Barnier Tweets (10:20 a.m.)

U.K.’s Gove Says Working Day and Night (10:15 a.m.)

U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said negotiators are working “day and night” to reach a trade deal with the EU.

“We will be doing everything in order to secure a good free trade agreement,” Gove told the House of Commons on Thursday. “We’re going the extra mile to continue the negotiations.”

Parliament -- which begins its Christmas vacation later Thursday -- could be recalled next week to approve any deal, Gove said.

Nissan Picks Japan Over Sunderland Amid Brexit Worry (Earlier)

Nissan Motor Co. has opted to ship an upcoming electric vehicle to Europe from Japan rather than produce it in the U.K., where one of its largest factories faces an existential risk from a hard Brexit.

Retailers Seek Port Disruption Inquiry (Earlier)

Britain’s top retailers and food manufacturers are demanding lawmakers investigate disruption at U.K. ports that has caused shipping costs to soar and raised doubts over the stability of supply chains after the country completes its split from the EU.

