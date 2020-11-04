(Bloomberg) -- Trade talks between the U.K. and European Union are showing only limited progress on key issues, bloc chief negotiator Michel Barnier told a meeting of diplomats after six straight days of discussions.

With less than two weeks before the two sides say time runs out to get an agreement, solutions on access to British fishing waters and a level playing field for business continue to be elusive, Barnier told ambassadors of the 27 EU countries, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

The chief negotiator was cautious over the prospects of a deal in the coming days, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the briefing was private.

Negotiations, which started in March, broke up in Brussels on Wednesday to allow the two sides to regroup and hold internal deliberations. They’re scheduled to resume in London next week.

The U.K. will leave the bloc’s single market with or without a deal when its post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec 31. Both sides say they need a minimum of six weeks to ratify any agreement in their respective parliaments.

Failure to strike a deal will leave the U.K. trading with tariffs and quotas and without any cooperation arrangements in place in areas such as security, law enforcement and transport.

While negotiators have made some advances on the topics of fisheries and the level playing field, including references in the agreement to the U.K.’s state-aid policy, it’s not enough to talk of a breakthrough, officials said.

There has been progress on more fringe issues, with agreement on those items now set down in legal text, the officials said.

