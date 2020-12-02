(Bloomberg) -- European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told ambassadors from the bloc in a private meeting on Wednesday that the three main obstacles to a trade deal with the U.K. remain unresolved, according to an official with knowledge of the meeting.

The three topics -- the level playing field for business, access to British fishing waters and how the overall agreement is enforced -- have been longstanding problems. Barnier said he couldn’t guarantee that there will be a deal. The pound fell on the news.

