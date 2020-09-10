(Bloomberg) -- European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier told envoys on Wednesday that there had been no progress so far in talks on a future trade pact with the U.K. ahead of a crucial meeting with his British counterpart.

EU and U.K. officials are holding emergency talks in London as the bloc considers legal action over Boris Johnson’s plan to re-write parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement he struck last year. With negotiations over future trade ties in the balance, another person familiar with the state of play suggested there were some signs of progress on the contentious issue of fishing rights.

Key developments

Johnson’s office says U.K. still committed to getting a trade deal with EU

EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is meeting U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in London to discuss concerns over breaking the withdrawal agreement

U.K. Brexit negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier are due to meet at 2 p.m. as they try to make headway in trade talks

The cost of hedging against sterling volatility over the next week climbed to the highest, on a relative basis, in almost five months

Former Tory Leader Slams Law-Breaking (1:30 p.m.)

Michael Howard, a former leader of the Conservative Party, slammed the government’s plan to break international law, adding to to rebukes from former prime ministers Theresa May and John Major.

“How can we reproach Russia or China or Iran when their conduct falls below internationally accepted standards when we are showing such scant regard for our treaty obligations?” Howard asked in the House of Lords.

Richard Keen, replying for the government, said tensions occasionally arise between domestic and international obligations and that there was precedent for domestic law to prevail. “It will be for parliament to determine whether or not at the end of the day it decides to pass this legislation,” Keen said.

U.K. Still Committed to Seeking Deal (1:04 p.m.)

Boris Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters the government is still committed to trying to secure a deal with the EU.

“We absolutely remain committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol,” he said.

Barnier Warned of No Progress in Talks (12:50 p.m.)

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told EU ambassadors he’d seen no progress so far this week as he prepared for a critical meeting in London on Thursday.

Barnier gave a downbeat assessment of the state of play at a meeting with EU envoys on Wednesday evening, according to a European official who was briefed on their discussions.

Another person familiar with the process offered a more optimistic view on Thursday suggesting there were signs of movement on fishing quotas and morale was holding up among the negotiating teams.

Irish PM: Prepare for Hard Brexit Now (8:25 a.m.)

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told RTE he’s “not optimistic” about reaching trade deal with the U.K., warning that it would be “grossly irresponsible” for Britain to ignore its treaty obligations.

