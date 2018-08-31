(Bloomberg) -- European Union chief’s Breit negotiator Michel Barnier said it was “critical” and “urgent” to come to a resolution to the conundrum of how to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Asked about the chance of an extraordinary summit in November, Barnier insisted that they are working on October and that they have some flexibility, but not beyond November.

The backstop is a safety net agreed in December that guarantees an invisible border, though there is no agreement to this date on how it will work. It is the critical piece needed to conclude negotiations, Barnier said after meeting with Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday in Brussels.

Raab said that “on my side, I am stubbornly optimistic that a deal is within our reach.” The pound held onto its earlier losses as Barnier’s comments that without an Irish border backstop there would be no deal were seen dimming investor optimism. Sterling slipped 0.2 perent to $1.2987.

With everyone repeating that time is running out on negotiations, and the U.K. insistant it can’t cave further, any scrap of information is being scrutinized for hidden meaning even when it is a simple reiteration.

The pound held near a four-week high as investors hesitated to take fresh positions on the currency following a rally this week prompted by investors reacting positively to Barnier’s last public comments on Wednesday. Barnier himself acknowledged his words so far have been mere reiterations.

The currency volatility underscores how important even the smallest of Brexit developments are to shaping market moves. With summer drawing to a close and lawmakers returning, the two sides have made little progress.

A summit of EU leaders in Salzburg on Sept. 20 is the next key appointment -- where Prime Minister Theresa May will gauge the mood among the other 27 leaders. Another gathering in November, for which no date has been set, is being seen the next critical milestone.

