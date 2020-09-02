(Bloomberg) --

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator accused the U.K. of failing to engage constructively in negotiations over their future relationship, giving one of his starkest warnings yet that the time to reach a deal is running out.

“I’m worried and I am disappointed,” Michel Barnier told Ireland’s Institute of International and European Affairs hours after returning from talks with his British counterpart. “I came back from London this morning, we did not see any change in the position of the U.K.,” he said.

His comments highlight the growing exasperation in Brussels at the lack of progress the two sides have made after months of talks. A formal negotiating round between the two sides is due next week, and failure to make headway could further raise the risk of a chaotic split when the post-Brexit transition period expires in December.

The French official reiterated that without legal commitments that Britain won’t undercut the EU’s environmental standards and restrictions on state aid, and without concessions that will allow European fishermen access to British waters, there can’t be any sort of economic partnership agreement at the end of this year.

“We need a breakthrough,” Barnier said. “If the U.K. wants a deal with us -- a fair agreement for zero-tariff, zero-tax access for British products to our market of 450 million consumers -- they will have to move.”

