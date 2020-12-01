(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General William Barr said he’s naming U.S. Attorney John Durham of Connecticut to be a special counsel in his ongoing investigation into the FBI’s Russia probe.

Barr, in an interview published by the Associated Press on Tuesday, signaled that naming Durham -- who is already leading the FBI-Russia probe -- would help keep the inquiry alive into the Biden administration, which takes office Jan. 20.

Durham was appointed by Barr to probe whether FBI and intelligence officials committed any crimes or other wrongdoing when they investigated whether anyone associated with President Donald Trump’s election campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. Barr has embraced Trump’s claim that he was the victim of improper spying.

