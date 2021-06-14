Barr Memo on Mueller Report Can Stay Private for Now, Judge Says

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge temporarily blocked the release of a secret memo outlining internal legal advice used by former Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to clear then-president Donald Trump of obstruction of justice during the probe into Russia’s election meddling.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington said the full memo could remain private while the Justice Department appeals her May ruling ordering its release. Following that order, the Justice Department agreed to produce the first section of the memo but asked an appeals court to allow it to keep the rest of the document secret.

In her order Monday, Jackson said the Justice Department had failed to show it was likely to win its appeal but agreed to issue a stay because the government’s appeal would otherwise be rendered moot.

“Without a stay, the battle would be lost before it begins,” she wrote.

She also suggested that the remaining portion of the memo -- the second of two sections -- was unlikely to shed new light on the Justice Department’s decision-making. The analysis it contains, she wrote, was communicated to congressional leaders in a publicly available document.

“There is a fair amount of information available to members of the public who are interested in the reasoning behind the opinion the Attorney General announced,” she wrote.

By contrast, she wrote, the section that the Justice Department has already released publicly provided new information about why the attorney general chose to issue an opinion on the Mueller Report in the first place.

The legal battle over the memo stems from a lawsuit filed in Washington by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group.

The case is Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington v. Justice Department, 19-cv-1552, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

