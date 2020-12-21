(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General William Barr said a probe of President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is being handled responsibly by the Justice Department and that he sees no reason or plans to appoint a special counsel for the case.

“To this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” Barr said at the Justice Department on Monday.

In a letter to President Donald Trump last week, Barr said he intends to step down Dec. 23. He’ll be replaced in an acting role by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

