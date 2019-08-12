(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General William Barr said the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein died had “serious irregularities,” and he vowed to pursue justice for the financier’s victims.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said Monday in a speech before a law enforcement conference in New Orleans.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened, and there will be accountability,” he said.

Epstein, 66, who faced federal charges of molesting teenage girls and sex trafficking, died in an apparent suicide while in a federal prison in New York City. Epstein wasn’t on a suicide watch at the time even though he had been earlier because of a previous apparent suicide attempt.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue,” Barr said. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and they will get it.”

(Updates with further Barr comment in final paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Strohm in Washington at cstrohm1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Bill Faries at wfaries@bloomberg.net, Larry Liebert

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.