(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that he would seek the dismissal of drug trafficking charges against Salvador Cienfuegos, Mexico’s former defense minister, who was arrested in Los Angeles last month.

“In recognition of the strong law enforcement partnership between Mexico and the United States, and in the interests of demonstrating our united front against all forms of criminality, the U.S. Department of Justice has made the decision to seek dismissal of the U.S. criminal charges against former Secretary Cienfuegos, so that he may be investigated and, if appropriate, charged, under Mexican law,” Barr said in a statement.

On Nov. 5, Cienfuegos, who was being held without bail in Brooklyn, pleaded not guilty to charges that he helped a narcotics ring while he was defense minister.

He was accused of aiding the H2 cartel by targeting its rivals for military action and warning it of U.S. investigations, among other acts.

He had been scheduled to appear at a hearing in Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday.

