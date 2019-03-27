Barr to Testify But Won’t Commit to Releasing Full Mueller Report, Nadler Says

(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General William Barr has agreed to testify to the House Judiciary Committee on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, the committee chairman said Wednesday.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the attorney general told him in a phone call he would testify "reasonably soon." However, Barr wouldn’t commit to releasing the full Mueller report on President Donald Trump and Russian election meddling, Nadler told reporters.

"We’re not happy about that, to put it mildly," said Nadler of New York. He also said it’s apparent the Justice Department won’t meet the Judiciary panel’s April 2 deadline to turn over Mueller’s report and begin providing underlying documents.

