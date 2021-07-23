(Bloomberg) -- Colony Capital founder and Trump ally Thomas J. Barrack Jr. is to appear before a federal magistrate judge in Los Angeles Friday to learn whether he will win his release, after she ordered him held on illegal lobbying charges pending a further review of a proposed bail package.

Barrack, 74, was arrested Tuesday at an office park in Sylmar, California, while his Colony Capital associate Matthew Grimes, 27, of Aspen, Colorado, has also been in a federal lockup in Los Angeles after he was arrested in Santa Monica.

In a seven-count felony indictment unsealed in Brooklyn, New York, Barrack and Grimes are charged with working on behalf of United Arab Emirates in a yearslong effort to sway Donald Trump’s foreign policy, even before he became president.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue on Tuesday ordered both men held in custody while their lawyers worked out bail packages to the satisfaction of prosecutors. Bond hearings for both had been set for Monday until a last-minute change was announced Thursday night.

During the Tuesday hearing, prosecutors urged the judge to keep Barrack, who is of Lebanese descent, behind bars. They called him “an extremely wealthy and powerful individual with substantial ties to Lebanon, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” who posed a risk of fleeing based on the seriousness of the charges and what they called “the overwhelming evidence of his guilt.”

They said he has access to a private aircraft and “deep and longstanding ties to countries that do not have extradition treaties with the United States.”

The U.S. also called Grimes, who worked for Barrack at Colony, a flight risk.

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged that four UAE officials “tasked” Barrack, Grimes and a third man, Rashid Alshahhi, 43, who’s also known as Rashid Al Malik, a UAE national, with trying to mold and influence public opinion through media appearances; helping to shape the Trump campaign’s foreign policy and later to develop what the government called a “back-channel line of communication” with U.S. government officials that promoted the interests of the UAE.

Barrack was also separately accused of obstruction of justice and with making false statements in a 2019 interview with FBI agents when he denied being asked to acquire a phone dedicated to communicating with officials in the Middle East.

Grimes offered to put up a $2 million bond at Tuesday’s hearing, but prosecutors said that wasn’t adequate. They called Grimes “a trusted intermediary” between Barrack and Alshahhi, working often at the direction of UAE government officials, and “facilitating the corruption of U.S. foreign policy in favor of UAE interests.”

Michael Freedman, a lawyer for Grimes, called him a “low-level individual,” who was just a young man of 27.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.