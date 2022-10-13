(Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack’s defense lawyer suggested that an FBI agent lied to the grand jury that indicted the longtime friend of former President Donald Trump for allegedly trying to shape US policy as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates.

Special Agent Tracee Mergen took the stand Thursday as a government witness in Barrack’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn, New York. Under direct examination, she described a 2019 interview of the Colony Capital LLC founder in which prosecutors claim he lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his contacts with UAE officials.

At the time, the US was looking at possible improper foreign influence on the Trump campaign and White House, Mergen said. She testified that Barrack said during the interview that he did not “feel” he was asked to do anything on behalf of the UAE. On cross-examination, defense lawyer Randall Jackson got the FBI agent to introduce a note of uncertainty into her testimony.

“Those words never actually came out of Mr. Barrack’s mouth, am I correct about that?” Jackson challenged Mergen.

After a further back-and-forth, the agent said, “I don’t recall. I believe he used those words.”

The cross-examination was the first time during a four-week trial that defense lawyers have sharply questioned a prosecution witness, as the government’s case has focused mainly on emails and texts Barrack and Grimes sent and received from Emiratis.

Mergen testified that Barrack denied facilitating phone calls between Trump and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE’s national security adviser or Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, the de facto UAE ruler known as MBZ. She said Barrack also denied having a dedicated phone line or downloading an encrypted messaging application to communicate with Middle East leaders.

Prosecutors allege those were lies. Barrack denies making false statements during the interview.

Jackson suggested the FBI agent and her colleagues concocted Barrack’s statement denying downloading the messaging application, noting that it was added to a written summary of the interview days later. Mergen said she vividly recalled Barrack’s denial.

‘A Blatant Lie’

“I remember the statement and it was a blatant lie,” she said.

Prosecutors claim Barrack, 75, was motivated in part to act for the UAE by his desire for Emirati investment money. Barrack contends there’s no connection between Colony’s receipt of UAE funds and any advice he gave Trump’s campaign or administration.

Under questioning by prosecutors, Mergen told jurors about how Barrack described the purpose of a May 2016 meeting with Tahnoun.

“He said Sheikh Tahnoun might be a fascinating source of future investment,” she said. “His goal for the trip was to establish a commercial relationship with Sheikh Tahnoun.”

During Mergen’s testimony, prosecutors showed the jury a chart of Colony’s investments from various Middle East countries, including the UAE. It showed that the UAE invested $374 million in 2017 and 2018 after making no such investments in the previous decade.

The case is US v. Al Malik Alshahhi, 21-cr-00371, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.