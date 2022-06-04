Barratt Chairman John Allan Is Preparing to Step Down, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) --

Barratt Developments Plc Chairman John Allan is preparing to step down, Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.

The company, Britain’s second-largest housebuilder by market value, has asked executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to look for a successor to Allan, who is also chairman of Tesco Plc, according to Sky.

The search process is unlikely to conclude until next year, the news service said on its website. Barratt declined to comment to Sky News.

Allan, 73, has been chairman of Barratt since November 2014. The search for his successor is being led by Jock Lennox, Barratt’s senior independent director.

