Barratt Developments Plc is preparing for tougher times ahead as the cost-of-living crisis and soaring mortgage rates combine to undermine the UK property market.

The homebuilder said private reservations, the average weekly number of homes reserved at its sales sites, has dropped more than 30%, forward sales have declined and that it’s planning to “substantially” cut its investment in new land.

Barratt also pulled back on ambitions it laid out last month to increase completions by between 3% and 5% in the 2023 financial year. Instead, the homebuilder said it now expects them to be similar to 2022 levels.

“Barratt’s trading update flags a chilling effect of the fast-deteriorating housing outlook, with the company dropping plans to boost 2023 completions just one month after announcing the goal in early September,” Iwona Hovenko, a London-based Bloomberg Intelligence analyst wrote in a note. “The deterioration of the average reservation rate to 0.55 homes a week per site also shows the impact of fast-rising mortgage rates.”

Barratt fell as much as 8.6% in London trading, to the lowest since November 2013. Rival homebuilder Persimmon Plc also fell, down 4.3% at 9:34 a.m. in London.

“Based on our completions to date, our strong forward order book and current market conditions, we now expect wholly owned completions to be in line with those reported in FY22,” the firm said in the statement. “The outlook for the year is less certain with the availability and pricing of mortgages critical to the long-term health of the UK housing market.”

Still, the company says it remains on track to deliver adjusted pre-tax profit for the year in-line with its full-year guidance.

The average five-year fixed rate mortgage on a home rose to 6.32% on Wednesday, the highest since November 2008 and up from 5.97% a week earlier, according to Moneyfacts Group Plc. That’s as the average two-year fixed-rate deal climbed to 6.46%, the most since August 2008.

