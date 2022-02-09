(Bloomberg) --

Barratt Developments Plc has warned investors that it may need to make further provisions to resolve fire safety concerns at apartment buildings it has built over the past 30 years.

The company has identified 206 buildings over 11 meters where it may need to step in to make them safer, according to a statement Wednesday. Barratt has already made provisions for fixing buildings with fire safety issues that it still owns and has been working with the new owners of blocks it has previously sold, it said in the statement.

The U.K. government told developers last month that they are responsible for financing the cost of replacing dangerous cladding after more than four-years of confusion in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster when a tower block fire killed 72 people. The shifting guidance on which buildings are safe and who should pay has left thousands of homeowners unable to sell their apartments as banks and insurers have balked at financing potentially unsafe properties. Some residents have also faced huge bills from enhanced fire safety measures, like all-night watches.

“Discussions are ongoing and we will continue to work constructively with government to ensure leaseholders are protected,” Barratt said in the statement. “It is possible that further commitments may be made by the group as work progresses or as government legislation or regulations develop.”

Separately, Barratt increased its guidance for sales completions this year to a range of 18,000 to 18,250. That’s an increase of about 250 homes compared to its previous guidance. The company sold 8,067 homes in the six months through December, an 11.1% drop on the same period a year earlier which it said was unusually high because buyers had rushed to secure homes after the first lockdown restrictions were lifted.

