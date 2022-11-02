(Bloomberg) -- Australian companies are beginning to see value in acquisitions as the market slump drags down valuations, according to the head of Barrenjoey Capital Partners Pty Ltd.

The stock market sell off and worsening economic conditions are presenting an opportunity for consolidation by the bank’s clients in a number of sectors, Chief Executive Officer Brian Benari told Bloomberg TV in an interview in Singapore Thursday.

“We’re seeing organizations on a relative value basis saying we think this is actually now a great time for us to be participating in doing rollups,” Benari said, referring to mergers where multiple small companies are acquired. While the pipeline for equity capital markets is “incredibly quiet,” market declines mean that “this is the time where people see that they can make a real difference for their organizations” by doing M&A, he said.

Like in the rest of the world, takeover volumes in Australia have fallen precipitously from a record 2021 as businesses readjust to higher interest rates and soaring inflation. This year, share raids that give bidders a cheap toehold have become a new tactic of choice in the region among deal-hungry corporations and private funds.

Barrenjoey, which opened its doors in September 2020 and hired a number of prominent deal-makers from banks including UBS Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co., now has around 350 people across a range of services including investment banking, advisory and trading.

