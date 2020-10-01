(Bloomberg) -- Groups opposing Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court are seizing on a two-page anti-abortion advertisement with her name on it contending “the right to life” begins at fertilization.

The 2006 anti-abortion newspaper advertisement in the South Bend Tribune was posted to Twitter by Brian Fallon, a former spokesman for Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, who is now head of the Demand Justice group opposing Barrett. It was placed by the group St. Joseph County Right to Life and lists Barrett’s name.

“We, the following citizens of Michiana, oppose abortion on demand and defend the right to life from fertilization to natural death,” the ad states before listing names of supporters. That page also states “PLEASE CONTINUE TO PRAY TO END ABORTION.”

The second page of the ad from the group blasts Roe v. Wade specifically.

“It’s time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore laws that protect the lives of unborn children,” the ad states.

The ads were reported earlier by National Review.

Democrats have focused most of their attacks on Barrett over the potential for her to be the deciding vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, with a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo the law set for a Nov. 10 hearing in the high court.

But many Democrats also say they are worried Barrett could tip the court balance to overturn Roe by replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on what has been a closely divided court.

While Trump has previously said his nominees would overturn Roe, he dismissed the idea Roe was on the ballot in November during Tuesday night’s debate.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, asked about the advertisement on Wednesday and Trump’s remarks on overturning Roe, didn’t directly address the ad.

“The president has been clear he never would ask a judge to prejudge a case,” McEnany told reporters. She said Barrett has repeatedly said that it is never permissible for a judge “to follow their personal convictions in a case rather than what the law requires.”

McEnany also said that like other nominees, Barrett shouldn’t be asked how she would rule on specific cases.

The abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America said the ad made clear where Barrett stands.

“They’re trying to gaslight us. They know exactly what she believes and what she wants to do to our reproductive freedom,” the group tweeted.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said he hadn’t seen the ad yet but predicted Barrett will try to evade questions on her view of Roe v. Wade.

“She should make absolutely clear that she’s going to abide by Roe v. Wade as well-established precedent,” he said.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, also a member of the Judiciary Committee, didn’t see the ad as a problem.

“You’re not suggesting pro-life people can’t be judges, are you? I mean that’s what the inference I think that people are making. It suggests she would violate her oath by imposing her personal views instead of making a decision on the law. I think she can honor her oath,” he said.

Some 40 Senate Republicans have signed amicus briefs asking this court to consider striking down the 1973 ruling.

Two Senate Republicans who have backed Roe, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have already said they would oppose moving forward with the nomination before the election.

