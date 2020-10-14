Barrett’s Answers Leave Little for Democrats to Use Against Her

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats enter a second day of questioning Amy Coney Barrett having made few inroads in their fight to keep her off the Supreme Court and elicited few clues about how she would rule on key cases.

With Barrett still on track to be confirmed before Americans choose the next president on Nov. 3, senators have one more chance Wednesday to chip away at her calm demeanor and careful answers. In questioning on Tuesday, Democrats scored only a few points on such issues as abortion, health care and her potential participation in any cases over the fast-approaching election.

When asked whether the court should reconsider Roe v. Wade, Barrett declined to offer a view other than to say that the landmark abortion-rights ruling doesn’t qualify as a so-called super-precedent, meaning one that is unthinkable to overturn.

On the fate of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, Barrett downplayed a law review article in which she seemed to take issue with Chief Justice John Roberts’s 2012 opinion upholding the health-care law. She said her critique didn’t address the key issue that will be before the court when it hears a new challenge to the law a week after Election Day.

And on the possibility of the high court being asked to weigh in on challenges to the presidential election results -- as President Donald Trump has predicted -- Barrett refused to say whether she would disqualify herself from considering such cases. Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, called her response on recusal “boilerplate.”

Barrett declined to clarify her position on the Chevron deference, the legal precedent that gives agencies wide latitude to interpret ambiguous statutes. She initially declined as well to weigh in on whether a president should commit to a peaceful transfer of power, calling it a “political controversy” involving Trump that she didn’t want to be drawn into, before saying that the tradition of respecting the will of voters is “one of the beauties of America.”

If confirmed, Barrett would succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose Sept. 18 death silenced one of court’s leading liberal voices. That would give the Supreme Court a 6-3 conservative majority. Several Democrats painted Barrett as an unworthy successor. “You would be the polar opposite of Justice Ginsburg,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

But Barrett invoked Ginsburg while explaining why she was reluctant to reveal more about what sort of justice she’d be. “Justice Ginsburg, with her characteristic pithiness, used this to describe how a nominee should comport herself at a hearing: ‘no hints, no previews, no forecasts,’” Barrett said.

Senator Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, told Barrett that Ginsburg “was much more forthcoming at her confirmation hearing about the essential rights of women.”

Republicans on the panel, including Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said the 48-year-old Barrett is well qualified for the Supreme Court. She’s served for three years as a federal appeals court judge and has spent years teaching at Notre Dame Law School in South Bend, Indiana.

Democrats worked to avoid attacking the personal views of Barrett, a devout Roman Catholic who personally opposes abortion, during the proceedings, focusing instead on her writings and views on the law.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a senior Republican member of the panel, said it’s “insulting” to presume Barrett’s religious views would guide her on court rulings. Those who have tried to predict future rulings of nominees are often “spectacularly wrong,” he said.

On some issues of importance to her Democratic interlocutors, Barrett did give a few inches.

She said she had empathy for people without health care because when she adopted her daughter from Haiti she was surprised that basic health care, such as antibiotics, was unavailable.

She agreed with Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, that, as she put it, “in our large criminal justice system it would be inconceivable that there isn’t some implicit racial bias.”

And after Barrett said she would never discriminate on the basis of “sexual preference,” Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii told her that the term was offensive to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, who don’t consider their orientation to be a matter of choice. Barrett said she didn’t meant to offend and was sorry if she had.

