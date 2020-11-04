(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court conservatives including new Justice Amy Coney Barrett weighed bolstering religious rights in a case that could let a Catholic charity refuse to work with same-sex couples when helping to place foster children in Philadelphia.

Hearing arguments by phone Wednesday, the court’s strengthened conservative wing questioned Philadelphia’s effort to enforce its anti-discrimination requirements in contracts with the private agencies that screen potential foster families.

The case promises an early indication of how aggressive the court will be in protecting religious freedoms -- and limiting gay rights -- now that Barrett has replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and created a 6-3 conservative majority. The court is scheduled to rule by late June in the case, which centers on the constitutional guarantee of free exercise of religion.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.