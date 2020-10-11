Barrett to Tell Senators That Making Policy Is Not Role of Court

(Bloomberg) -- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will cast herself a jurist committed to staying on the sidelines, without making “policy decisions and value judgments” that she says belong to Congress and the executive branch, when she opens her Senate confirmation hearing on Monday.

“The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people,” Barrett will say, according to a copy of her prepared opening remarks obtained by the Washington Post. “The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”

Barrett’s pitch seems designed to appeal to Republicans who’ve warned about “activist” judges making policy from the federal bench.

“The reason I think that Amy Barrett is a rock star and should be on the court is that she’s very clear about her jurisprudence,” Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, said on “Fox News Sunday.

“She’s an originalist and she’s a textualist, which means when she puts on her black robe in the morning, she knows what it means to be a judge, which is to cloak your personal preferences.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.