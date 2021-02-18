Barrick Beats on Earnings With Gold Output up and Costs Down

(Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp., the most profitable major bullion producer in the past year, delivered a sixth straight earnings beat after lifting production and reducing costs.

The Toronto-based miner navigated the pandemic to meet its full-year gold guidance, with the fourth-quarter bringing higher output and a 3.8% decline in costs.

Key Insights

Barrick said last month it expected all-in sustaining costs for gold in the fourth quarter would be 3%-5% lower than the $966 an ounce reported in the third quarter. Costs came in within that range for the October-to-December period, at $929 an ounce.

Gold output last year was 4.76 million ounces, within the company’s guidance that was revised after a dispute with Papua New Guinea’s government halted operations at the Porgera mine in April. Barrick left Porgera out of a 2021 output forecast of 4.4 to 4.7 million ounces, which is below the average analyst estimate of 4.77 million ounces.

Barrick maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend at 9 cents per share, with the new indicated yield 76 basis points below peers. On Wednesday, top gold miner Newmont Corp. increased its dividend by 38%. Barrick proposed to pay investors 42 cents a share for a “capital distribution” from proceeds of dispositions.

Market Reaction

Barrick shares climbed 5.6% in the past year in New York, lagging the almost 50% gain of a Bloomberg Intelligence index of senior gold miners. The shares were up 2.4% before the start of regular trading Thursday.

Get More

Barrick’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents a share exceeded the average analyst estimate of 31 cents and rose from 17 cents a year ago.

