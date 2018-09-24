Barrick Gold agrees to buy rival Randgold in all-share deal

Barrick Gold Corp. agreed to buy Africa-focused rival Randgold Resources Ltd., addressing concerns about the Toronto-based miner’s production outlook and furthering its strategy of focusing on higher quality assets.

The all-share deal values Randgold at about US$6 billion. Barrick shareholders will own about two-thirds of the new entity and Randgold investors the remainder, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

The takeover helps Barrick to boost output at a time when its stock has been punished for the company’s stagnant pipeline. Barrick’s shares have about halved from a February 2017 peak, with the miner outpacing the decline in bullion. Randgold has also slipped this year as it faced labor challenges in the Ivory Coast, a tax dispute in Mali and the prospect of a tougher mining code in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The combination of Barrick and Randgold will create a new champion for value creation in the gold mining industry, bringing together the world’s largest collection of Tier One gold assets,” said Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton.

Thornton last month outlined Barrick’s plan to add more top-quality mines and to gradually shed anything of a lower caliber or that’s not deemed to be “strategic.” The combined company would have the lowest cash cost position among its peers, Barrick said.

Barrick’s gold production fell to 5.3 million ounces in 2017, from more than 8 million ounces a decade earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company shed non-core assets outright, or sold stakes to partners, to repair its balance sheet, after its debt peaked at $15.8 billion in 2013.

Both Thornton and Randgold’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow are outspoken leaders with strong visions. Thornton, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive, has discussed a need to import Silicon Valley technology to radically change the mining industry’s approach, while Bristow has frequently criticized competitors.

Thornton will retain his position in the enlarged company, while Bristow becomes president and CEO. Randgold Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth will become CFO of the new company.

Executives from both Barrick and Randgold, which produces about 1.3 million ounces of gold a year, are in Colorado Springs for the industry’s annual Denver Gold Forum.

Randgold shares gained 3.8 per cent to 5,108 pence as of 8:10 a.m. in London trading.

Strategic Approaches

In many ways, the strategies of the two companies are similar. Both firms are highly focused on production costs, aiming to build portfolios that generate free cash flow even if gold prices drop to as low as US$1,000 an ounce. They also have high internal ‘hurdle’ rates for investment; in Barrick’s case they must generate an internal rate of return of 15 per cent and in Randgold’s 20 per cent. The metal settled at US$1,200.04 on the spot market Friday.

A combination of Barrick and Randgold would not be well received by Barrick shareholders as it would add further exposure to geopolitical risks in Africa, Stephen Walker, a Royal Bank of Canada analyst, said in a note published before details of the deal were announced. That could open the way for Newmont Mining Corp., the biggest gold miner by market value, to make an offer for Barrick, Walker said. Newmont didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside usual office hours.

Barrick’s majority-owned Acacia Mining Plc has been stuck in limbo after Tanzania imposed a ban on exports of mineral concentrates in 2017 and slapped a US$190 billion tax bill on the London-listed company.

The Terms

Each Randgold Shareholder will receive: 6.1280 new Barrick Shares for each Randgold share Exchange ratio has been agreed based on the volume-weighted average prices of Barrick Shares traded on NYSE, and Randgold ADSs traded on NASDAQ over the 20 trading days ended on Sept. 21 Following completion of the Merger, Barrick Shareholders will own approximately 66.6 per cent and Randgold Shareholders will own approximately 33.4 per cent Randgold Shareholders will be entitled to receive a Randgold dividend for the 2018 financial year of USD 2.00 per Randgold Share Barrick Shareholders will receive a total 2018 annualized dividend of up to USD 0.14 per Barrick Share.