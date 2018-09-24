(Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. agreed to buy Africa-focused rival Randgold Ltd. in an all-share deal, creating a gold mining company with a combined market value of about $18 billion.

In a statement, the companies said the deal would create a gold miner with the greatest concentration of so-called tier assets in the industry

The combined companies would also have the lowest cash cost position among its peers

The strategies of the two companies are similar. Both firms are highly focused on production costs, aiming to build portfolios that generate free cash flow even if gold prices drop to as low as $1,000 an ounce.

In Barrick’s case, a merger would help the miner boost output at a time when the stock has been punished for the company’s stagnant pipeline

Both CEOs will continue to play a role in compny. John L. Thornton, executive chairman of Barrick, will become executive chairman of the new Barrick Group; Mark Bristow, CEO of Randgold, will become CEO of the new Barrick Group

Each Randgold Shareholder will receive: 6.1280 new Barrick Shares for each Randgold share

Exchange ratio has been agreed based on the volume-weighted average prices of Barrick Shares traded on NYSE, and Randgold ADSs traded on NASDAQ over the 20 trading days ended on Sept. 21

Following completion of the Merger, Barrick Shareholders will own approximately 66.6 percent and Randgold Shareholders will own approximately 33.4 per cent

Randgold Shareholders will be entitled to receive a Randgold dividend for the 2018 financial year of USD 2.00 per Randgold Share

Barrick Shareholders will receive a total 2018 annualized dividend of up to USD 0.14 per Barrick Share.

