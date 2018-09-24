Barrick Gold agrees to buy rival Randgold in all-stock deal

Barrick Gold Corp. agreed to buy Randgold Resources Ltd. in a deal valuing the combined company at US$18 billion, creating a gold mining behemoth with a focus on Africa.

The all-share transaction values Randgold at US$5.4 billion, making it the biggest gold mining deal of the past three years. The deal will help Barrick boost output at a time when its stock has been punished for a stagnant pipeline. The company’s shares have about halved from a February 2017 peak.

“Randgold has a proven ability to operate successfully in some of the most challenging environments in the world,” Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton said on a conference call. “The combined company will have five of the world’s top 10 tier-one gold assets.”

Under the deal, Barrick shareholders will own about two-thirds of the new entity and Randgold investors the remainder, the companies said on Monday.

Thornton last month outlined Barrick’s plan to add more top-quality mines and to gradually shed anything of a lower caliber or that’s not deemed to be “strategic.” The combined company would have the lowest cash cost position among its peers, Barrick said.

Barrick’s gold production fell to 5.3 million ounces in 2017, from more than 8 million ounces a decade earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company shed non-core assets outright, or sold stakes to partners, to repair its balance sheet, after its debt peaked at $15.8 billion in 2013.

Randgold Dividend

Thornton will retain his position in the enlarged company, while Bristow becomes president and CEO. Randgold Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth will become CFO of the new company.

Executives from both Barrick and Randgold, which produces about 1.3 million ounces of gold a year, are in Colorado Springs for the industry’s annual Denver Gold Forum.

Barrick shares were up about 4 per cent in premarket trading. Randgold shareholders will receive a dividend of US$2 a share for the 2018 financial year. The company’s shares gained 5.9 per cent to 5,212 pence as of 11:12 a.m. in London trading.

“We see this as a positive for Randgold shares today as it changes the narrative around the group,” James Bell, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note, citing African risks and slowing production momentum. “We see the news as overall positive for the group due to the higher-quality nature of the assets in Barrick.”

Randgold has slipped about 30 per cent this year as it faced labor challenges in the Ivory Coast, a tax dispute in Mali and the prospect of a tougher mining code in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Barrick’s majority-owned Acacia Mining Plc has been stuck in limbo after Tanzania imposed a ban on exports of mineral concentrates in 2017 and slapped a US$190 billion tax bill on the London-listed company.

“There are synergies, very clear synergies in Africa particularly because we can operate the entire portfolio that will be double in size with exactly the same structures,” Bristow said on a conference call. “And as we progress collectively to find a solution that really delivers better value and more transparency in Tanzania, we will unlock many synergies.”

Strategic Approaches

In many ways, the strategies of the two companies are similar. Both firms are highly focused on production costs, aiming to build portfolios that generate free cash flow even if gold prices drop to as low as US$1,000 an ounce. They also have high internal ‘hurdle’ rates for investment; in Barrick’s case they must generate an internal rate of return of 15 per cent and in Randgold’s 20 per cent. The metal settled at US$1,200.04 on the spot market Friday.

The takeover won’t be well received by Barrick shareholders as it would add further exposure to geopolitical risks in Africa, Stephen Walker, a Royal Bank of Canada analyst, said in a note published before details of the deal were announced. That could open the way for Newmont Mining Corp., the biggest gold miner by market value, to make an offer for Barrick, Walker said. Newmont didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside usual office hours.

The Terms:

Each Randgold shareholder will receive: 6.1280 new Barrick shares for each Randgold share Exchange ratio has been agreed based on the volume-weighted average prices of Barrick Shares traded on NYSE, and Randgold ADSs traded on NASDAQ over the 20 trading days ended on Sept. 21 Barrick shareholders will receive a total 2018 annualized dividend of up to $0.14 per Barrick share.