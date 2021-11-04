Barrick Gold Corp. exceeded earnings estimates for a ninth straight quarter as the second-largest bullion company did a better job at controlling costs than expected.

The Toronto-based company reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents a share for the third quarter, down from 41 cents a year earlier but just ahead of the 23-cent average estimate.

Key Insights

Barrick churned out 1.09 million ounces in the third quarter, up from the second quarter though below year-ago levels and the average analyst estimate. Fourth-quarter output is expected to be the strongest of the year after mill repairs at Goldstrike in Nevada.

All-in sustaining costs came in at US$1,034 per ounce, well up from a year earlier but down slightly from the second quarter and below the US$1,072 average estimate.

Barrick is battling tight labor markets and pricier freight, energy and other inputs as supply-chain snarls continue to impact shipping of everything from bulldozers to iron ore. Those headwinds are hitting bullion producers harder than base metal miners given gold prices are down from a year ago.

At the same time, mining companies are navigating lingering operational restrictions in the pandemic.

On a call Thursday, Chief Executive Office Mark Bristow may give further details on progress toward reopening a major mine in Papua New Guinea.

Barrick maintained its annual guidance for gold production, capital expenditure and costs.

Separately, Barrick said a third US$250 million tranche of its return of capital distribution will be paid Dec. 15.

