Barrick Gold Corp. says its costs to produce gold and copper rose in the second quarter as the global pandemic raged, while bullion production fell.

The so-called all-in-sustaining cost to produce an ounce of gold was likely 7 per cent to 9 per cent higher in the second quarter, compared with the previous three months, the Toronto-based miner said Thursday in a statement.

Copper’s all-in-sustaining costs per pound were 4 per cent to 6 per cent higher, according to the preliminary results.

The global pandemic has caused disruptions to mining operations around the world.

Second-quarter gold production fell largely because of COVID-19 disruptions at Barrick’s Veladero mine in Argentina, as well as a planned maintenance shutdown in the Dominican Republic and reduced production in Papua New Guinea.

In May, the world’s second-largest gold miner lowered its guidance for 2020 production to a range of 4.6 million to 5 million ounces, in part because of a conflict with the government of Papua New Guinea over its Porgera mine.

“Comprehensive programs to counter the spread of COVID-19 are in place at all of Barrick’s operations and it continues to take the necessary steps to manage the impact of the pandemic on its business,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in the statement.

Barrick is still on track to meet its 4.6 million to 5 million annual guidance, it said. The miner had previously guided that second-quarter preliminary gold production would be lower than in the first quarter. Barrick said it produced 1.15 million ounces in the period, beating the average analyst estimate.

The company also continued to benefit from strong gold prices, which it said averaged US$1,711 an ounce in the second quarter.

The statement was released before the start of regular trading in New York, where Barrick slipped 0.9 per cent as of 7:45 a.m.