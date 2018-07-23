AngloGold Ashanti announced on Monday it is hiring Barrick Gold President Kelvin Dushnisky as its next chief executive officer.

“Kelvin brings to us an impeccable set of values, a deep understanding of operating a large, complex global portfolio of mining assets and projects, and a keen familiarity of an evolving geopolitical landscape,” said AngloGold Chairman Sipho Pityana in a release.

Dushnisky joined Barrick in 2002 and has been the company’s president since 2015.

“On behalf of the entire team, we would like to extend our gratitude to Kelvin for his commitment to Barrick over many years,” said Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton in a release. “His passion for building enduring, trust-based relationships with host governments, communities, shareholders, and other partners has made an important contribution to Barrick’s growth and development.”

Dushnisky will become CEO of AngloGold Ashanti on Sept. 1.

Barrick said it will announce a successor “in due course.”