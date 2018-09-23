(Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp., the world’s biggest producer, is in late-stage talks to merge with African rival Randgold Resources Ltd., according to a blog specializing in mining news.

An announcement may come as early as Sunday or before the opening bell Monday, incakolanews.blogspot.com said in a post Saturday, adding, “multiple sources have told the desk the deal is on.”

Barrick, based in Toronto, has a market value of $12.2 billion, roughly twice that of Randgold, which is based in the Channel Islands.

Andy Lloyd, a spokesman for Barrick, declined to comment.

