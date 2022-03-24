Barrick selling its stake in Skeena Resources for nearly $132.5M

Barrick Gold and Reko Diq mine project in Pakistan gets green light

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Barrick Gold Corp. is selling its 13 per cent stake in Skeena Resources Ltd. for nearly $132.5 million.

The gold miner says a Canadian investment dealer has agreed to pay $15 per share for its 8.8 million shares in Skeena Resources and plans to resell them on a bought deal basis.

Skeena shares were down four cents at $15.74 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Barrick says it is selling the shares for "investment portfolio management purposes."

Skeena Resources is a mining exploration and development company.

It owns the Eskay Creek gold-silver project in northwest British Columbia.