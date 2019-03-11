(Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. is withdrawing its $17.8 billion hostile takeover bid for Newmont Mining Corp., with the companies opting instead to forge a joint venture around their Nevada projects.

The change came weeks after Barrick proposed an offer that would have created the world’s largest gold producer. After Newmont’s board rejected Barrick’s bid to buy Newmont in an all-share deal, Newmont Chief Executive Officer Gary Goldberg proposed the joint venture as an alternative both companies could gain from.

Barrick’s decision ends two weeks of animosity between the two largest gold producers, helping Newmont focus on securing shareholder approval for its offer to buy Goldcorp Inc. Newmont raised doubts about the Barrick bid proposal from the start, saying its previously announced agreement to take over Goldcorp offered better benefits.

“We listened to our shareholders and agreed with them that this was the best way to realize the enormous potential of the Nevada goldfields’ unequaled mineral endowment, and to maximize the returns from our operations there,” Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said in a statement Monday.

Newmont fell 15 cents to $33.56 in pre-market trading in New York. Barrick gained 2 percent to $13.20.

The move comes after rhetoric escalated into an ugly brawl between the two gold giants, with each side calling the other “desperate.” Newmont said its previously announced agreement to take over Goldcorp Inc. offered better benefits. Barrick CEO Bristow said his team could do a better job running his rival.

The top end of the gold industry has been in a state of transformation for the past five months. In September, industry leader Barrick agreed to buy Randgold Resources Ltd. for $5.4 billion. Three months later, Newmont announced its plan to purchase Goldcorp for $10 billion, which would leapfrog it into the leading gold-producer spot.

