(Bloomberg) -- Barry Diller, who led Paramount Pictures decades ago and lost a bidding war for the company, is considering making an offer for control of its parent, the New York Times reported.

Diller, chairman of the digital media company IAC Inc., has signed nondisclosure agreements with National Amusements Inc., the controlling shareholder of Paramount Global, the Times reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

Paramount and IAC declined to comment. National Amusements didn’t respond to inquiries.

Paramount, the owner of CBS and MTV, has been weighing its options for months and came close to a deal with Skydance Media, the independent film and TV company led by technology heir David Ellison, before the negotiations collapsed.

Paramount has attracted other possible suitors, too, including media executive Edgar Bronfman Jr. jointly with Bain Capital, and Steven Paul, known for his work on the Baby Geniuses pictures.

National Amusements, led by Shari Redstone, holds a controlling stake in the voting shares of Paramount. Her late father, Sumner, outbid Diller in a fight for control of the company in the 1990s.

Earlier Monday, CNBC reported that Paramount’s leaders are holding talks with a number companies about merging its Paramount+ streaming service with another provider. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., owner of the Max service, is one of the companies that has expressed interest, CNBC said.

