(Bloomberg) -- Barry Manilow said he’s keeping his music on Spotify Technology SA’s streaming service, refuting rumors on social media after Neil Young pulled his songs from the company.

﻿“I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify,” the singer said Friday in an emailed statement. “I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me.”

Manilow’s comments suggest Spotify isn’t seeing a wave of musicians joining Young in solidarity. Young accused podcaster Joe Rogan of spreading vaccine misinformation on his show distributed by Spotify, and removed his music from the service in protest, prompting the hashtag #spotifydeleted to trend on social media.

Rogan hosts the streaming platform’s most popular podcast, pulling in millions of listeners and downloads every month. Manilow, known for hits such as “Copacabana (At the Copa)” and “Mandy,” has more than 2.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.